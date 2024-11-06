Protesters rally against Trump in San Jose

Protesters in San Jose rallied tonight against President-elect Donald Trump. The coalition also says it’s standing against anti-immigration policies and continuing support for Palestinians.

About three dozen people gathered at the corner of Story and King Roads in San Jose a day after the Presidential election. The coalition of activist groups says while they do not support newly elected President Donald Trump, they’ll continue to hold the current administration accountable too.

"We as an organization think the Biden Administration just doubled down on closing off the border, limiting asylum refugees, and also empowered Trump’s racist rhetoric by not offering a counter to it," said Uriel Magdalano, of the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee.

While protesters rallied, this man also stood at the same corner praying and urging others to pray for Trump and the country. Still, members from San Jose Against War, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and other groups say they want to stay focused on the issues many people are facing.

"Trump especially will have his Project 2025. He will try his darndest to implement those policies that will affect labor rights, women’s rights, trans rights, immigrants’ rights, the whole lot," said Philip Nguyen, of San Jose Against War.

Protesters also say they’re supporting the Palestinian cause and after holding a brief rally, they marched to nearby Mexican Heritage Plaza.

"Regardless of who won, the policies that are being implemented in Palestine and Israel, we are ready to bring that to attention. We knew that there would be a lot of momentum today, so we wanted to show up for the people," said Nguyen.

The coalition told me they were planning this protest no matter who won the Presidential election, and they’ll continue fighting for rights they say are in jeopardy.