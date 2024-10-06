Protesters take over streets of San Francisco on eve of Oct 7 attacks

Protesters hit the streets of San Francisco Sunday, calling for an end to Israel’s war against Hamas, a year since Hamas’s deadly attacks, killing 1,200 in Israel, and Israel’s retaliation.

"We are here today to honor one year of genocide!" one of a handful of speakers shouted into a microphone.

Lujain Al-Saleh, a member of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center in San Francisco, told KTVU she has lost 11 family members in Gaza since last October.

"One of my family members was a journalist who was killed in his home on October 22," said Al-Saleh. "He was eating breakfast with his family and was killed by an air strike."

The Associated Press reports around 42,000 Palestinian lives lost since October 7th.

"We’re mourning for all who have lost their lives, and we’re also here to fight for those who are still living who could still be saved," said Alice Robinson, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Featured article

San Francisco police stood watch nearby, with a source with the department estimating over 1,500 protesters in attendance.

Protesters filled the streets at Valencia and 16th Streets around 1 p.m. Sunday before marching several blocks around the Mission district to spread their message.

Their demands include no more U.S. weapons to Israel, an end to the attacks in Gaza and freeing Palestinian political prisoners.

"This banner’s almost like a prayer for this madness to stop," said Mona Caron, the artist behind a banner carried by a protester, filled with buried hearts. "I tried to convey into a picture the feeling that it’s been to somehow think about all of these deaths."

Organizers say the protests will continue until their demands are met.