Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun

The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks.

Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.

Officers try to contact him but within moments, Corvera gets off the bike, runs off and then pulls a weapon near 18th and Shotwell on Aug. 6.

"Drop the gun now! Put the gun down!" one officer yells at him.

But he did not drop the gun, and then what sounds like a gunshot is heard.

Mission Station officers Michael Rotschi and Cain Schrachta fired their handguns.

Corvera was not shot.

Police say he refused to cooperate while still pointing the gun and hunkering down behind a car.

"At multiple times during the incident, various officers can be heard saying that Mr. Corvera was pointing his gun in their direction," said police Commander Paul Yep.

And for almost an hour, he held officers at bay.

Two officers from the Byview station fired their rifles at him, again missing.

"I shot, I shot - Shots fired. That was us," one officer radioed in.

Corvera then tosses the gun, which apparently goes off.

"He threw the gun. The gun's right there f- went off when he threw it," one officer said.

Police eventually took Corvera into custody. Investigators determined Corvera's gun fired blanks.

The public defender's office says officers dangerously escalated the situation after an unnecessary and "biased" stop.

In a statement, Corvera's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Alexa Horner said in part, "Mr. Corvera tried to walk away. He then hid behind a parked car while holding onto a prop gun he carries for protection. It remains unclear whether he fired any of the blank rounds before police responded with gunshots."