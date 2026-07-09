17 puppies found abandoned in Bay Area Walmart parking lot

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The Brief Seventeen puppies were found by a good Samaritan in a Livermore Walmart parking lot Wednesday without an owner by their side. The person witnessed one puppy get hit and killed by a car, according to the East Bay SPCA release. The remaining puppies, estimated to be 9-week-old Border Collie mixes, were taken to the East Bay SPCA's Dublin and Oakland locations for medical and behavioral evaluations. They found that the puppies were in overall good health, but would need medical care like being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and microchipped before being put up for adoption.



Seventeen puppies were found by a good Samaritan in a Livermore Walmart parking lot Wednesday without an owner by their side. The person witnessed one puppy get hit and killed by a car, according to the East Bay SPCA release.

The remaining puppies, estimated to be 9-week-old Border Collie mixes, were taken to the East Bay SPCA's Dublin and Oakland locations for medical and behavioral evaluations.

"This situation serves as a perfect example of why we exist, and why we need the support of our community to exist," said Jes Cytron, East Bay SPCA vice president of operations in a statement. "Without the Good Samaritan’s immediate rescue and transport, and without consistent adoptions and fosters to keep shelter space open, helping these puppies would not have been possible."

16 puppies found in parking lot

What we know:

The East Bay SPCA conducted the intake with medical and behavioral evaluations of the puppies.

They found that the puppies were in overall good health, but would need medical care like being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, de-wormed and microchipped before being put up for adoption.

The release said that the Easy Bay SPCA's behavior team will work to develop socialization skills too.

The identity of the good Samaritan is unknown, as well as the reason why the puppies were left in the parking lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Puppies found in Livermore Walmart parking lot and rescued by East Bay SPCA staff. Photo: East Bay SPCA.

What's next:

The organization expects that some of the 16 puppies will be ready for adoption within the next week or two.

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit eastbayspca.org/adopt around that time to keep up with their status.

"Thank you to the Good Samaritan and our team for stepping up and working together to help these puppies!" someone wrote in a post on the Easy Bay SPCA Facebook page. "Because of them, these puppies now have a bright future ahead!"