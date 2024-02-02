Expand / Collapse search
Push to open up Black college satellite campuses in San Francisco

San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - There is a push in San Francisco to have historically black colleges and universities open up new satellite campuses downtown. 

Downtown San Francisco has some empty space and vacant buildings it wants to fill.

Part of the vision from city leaders to do that includes bringing in more students to downtown.

So Mayor London Breed is kicking off Black History Month with members of the city's Human Rights Commission to unveil plans to open up more HBCUs in the area as a long-term goal. 

In the short term, starting this summer, several HBCUs will offer in-person courses, thanks to help from some of the city's other universities.

Students from HBCUs will live in the university of San Francisco housing, San Francisco State will lend classroom space and UCSF will partner with HBCUs to offer internships, mentoring and training.