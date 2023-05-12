Queer Market Mother's Day, Queen of Indies pro wrestling and thought-provoking art receptions

article

Women's indie pro-wrestling along the Pacific Ocean, a kinky artisans street fair in San Francisco, thought-provoking art that explores cultural taboos and a Mother's Day Queer Market are just some of the possible events you can explore this weekend in the Bay Area.

Our quirky calendar of off-the-beaten path events is back!

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts hosts an opening reception for Iranian-American interdisciplinary artist Taravat Talepasand's new exhibition, طراوت | TARAVAT. The event is free and open to the public. This artist's work deals with the difficult legacy of women's freedoms and Muslim identity. Her work is described as something both beautiful and uncomfortable that investigates cultural taboos. Expect paintings, drawings, collage, video, and at least one neon sculpture that reads, "Woman, Life, Freedom' an overt nod to the recent protest movement.

There will be a poetry reading by writer Sahbnam Piryaei, and a Cup of Tea interactive performance by artist Badri Valian, where the tea traditions of Iran are symbolically showcased.

The opening reception is Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through July 23, 2023.

YBCA is located at 701 Mission Street in San Francisco.

West Coast Pro: Queen of Indies

Is it real or fake? Unless you're stuck in a 1980s or '90s time warp, that's not even the question anymore. Professional wrestling is back. In the Bay Area, fans of body slams, trash talk, and good guys versus bad guys can get their fix at bar arcades, breweries, high-school gyms, and other lesser-known venues. But wait, did we say good guys and bad guys? Not at the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco on Saturday, May 13. Because it's Queen of Indies 2023 – an all-women pro-wrestling tournament. Fellas will be sitting this one out. Local promotions West Coast Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Revolution have curated an action-packed line up. In addition to the tournament matches, you'll get a trios and tag match.

This is practically women's pro wrestling right on the Pacific Ocean!

United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco is located at 2700 45th Avenue, San Francisco.

Here's one for you. San Francisco's Leather & LGBTQ Cultural District turns five this year and the district is going strong with their SOMA Second Saturdays events along 12th Street. This is a vendor, art and artisan fair with a kinky flair.

Be proud and wear your leather gear, donations are welcome and there will even be a "gear swap," which could be interesting in itself. Vendors include; Ram Shackle Leather, GOOCH Photography, House of Haven Crafts, Spikes Leather Consignment and Tarot by Alexandria.

San Francisco health officials recently made the recommendation for residents to get their mpox vaccine ahead of Pride festivities. We haven't heard much about the disease formerly known as monkeypox, but it is still popping up around the U.S. officials said this week. Don't worry, the leather district has your back and are offering free mpox vaccine slots at the fair. Get protected and register for a time slot.

The fair is on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. along 12th from the Eagle Plaza (you'll see the giant leather community flag) to Folsom Street in San Francisco.

Mother's Day/Chosen Family Queer Market

Sunday is Mother's Day and if you have a mother and are on good terms with her, you should celebrate her. Not everyone is so fortunate. Queer-owned and operated Milk SF, a cafe in San Francisco's Mission District, is hosting a queer art market on Mother's Day. Maybe you have a "mother" within your chosen family deserving of a gift?

The Market is open for business Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milk SF is located at 302 Valencia Street in San Francisco. You should also check out their food items, such as the Daddy Gobbler sandwich and strawberry basil Italian soda. Yum!

Cartoon Art Museum - Mother's Day Celebration!

Need another way to bond with mom this Mother's Day? Take her to San Francisco's Cartoon Art Museum where she'll get in free. This goes for mom and mom figures according to the museum.

If your family suffers dysfunction, one of their current exhibitions just happens to be Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem. Or she might enjoy The Batman Armory: Costumes and Props From the Bronze Armory Studios one of the museum's ongoing exhibits.

Cartoon Art Museum is located at 781 Beach Street in San Francisco.

East Bay Open Studios, part of Oakland Art Murmur, is here. This popular event includes art walks, artist talks and receptions at various venues throughout the East Bay. The first weekend of two is upon us. There are over 185 artists involved, sharing their art works and opening their studios to the public.

The event is free, family-friendly and self-guided. Get inspired, walk around, buy some art, and enjoy this weekend's weather!

East Bay Open Studios is May 13 - 14 and May 20 -21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.