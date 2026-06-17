Quick action saves San Rafael apartment complex after carport fire

The Brief A fast-moving fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a carport area at a San Rafael apartment complex, threatening a critical piece of the city's low-income housing supply. While firefighters extinguished the flames in less than 20 minutes, severe damage to utility lines initially left the entire 21-unit building uninhabitable and displaced 85 residents. Rapid emergency repairs coordinated by the property owner and local contractors allowed the vast majority of residents to return to their homes by the following day.



A mid-afternoon fire in San Rafael's Canal District on Tuesday came within minutes or seconds of a flashover that could have heavily damaged much-needed low-income housing.

What we know:

The San Rafael Fire Department responded at 2:23 p.m. to a three-story, 21-unit apartment complex at 550 Canal St., where a fire had broken out and jeopardized the homes of 85 residents.

Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed an active fire in the building's carport area. Investigators say the blaze started in a storage locker before spreading to two vehicles.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes.

Affordable housing spared

What they're saying:

"Although much of the building was spared, the building's electrical and water supply lines were severely damaged, thus making the building uninhabitable," said Deputy Chief Robert Sinnott of the San Rafael Fire Department.

Officials noted that without the quick and efficient work of the San Rafael Fire Department, Central Marin Fire Department, and Southern Marin Fire Department, the situation could have dealt a serious blow to the city's thin supply of affordable housing.

"They worked very aggressively to control the fire," Sinnott said.

Following the firefight, the building's owner immediately brought qualified repair crews to the site to execute critical utility repairs so the building could be safely reoccupied. By noon Wednesday, only one unit remained uninhabitable.

"We try to do everything as fast as possible to get people back into their homes and as safe as possible," said Luis Martinez, an electrician with North Falcon Electric. "We make sure everything is OK so nothing goes bad."

While final repairs commenced, 24 displaced residents utilized motel vouchers and other emergency support. Contractors expected to finish the remaining work quickly to ensure all residents can return to their regular routines.

"We got here early and we're trying to finish in one day, so people can go back to their homes, back to their normal lives just like how it used to be," Martinez said.

What's next:

Everyone is expected to be back in their homes before the weekend. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.