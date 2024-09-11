article

Police raids on illegal gambling dens in San Francisco's Tenderloin this week yielded guns, gambling machines and stolen items, city officials say.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department said their narcotics division carried out search warrants at two retail store locations on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street that were operating as illegal gambling spots.

The raids were carried out on Tuesday. Several subjects were detained, police said. Eventually, eight men were arrested in connection to the operations.

Among some of the other stolen items police found were, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, stolen products, cigarettes, a firearm and a replica firearm.

Despite the arrests, SFPD said this case remains an open and active investigation.

SFPD said the San Francisco Sherriff's Office as well as the Army National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce were instrumental in carrying out this operation.