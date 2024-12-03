Expand / Collapse search

Raiders training facility sale falls through; Oakland Roots need practice space

Updated  December 3, 2024 5:50am PST
Oakland Roots looking for practices space

The expected sale of the former Raiders training facility in Alameda fell through and that could leave the Oakland Roots without a place to practice.

The team says the sale to Prologis, a San Francisco real estate company, did not close two weeks ago as expected, the East Bay Times reported. 

It's still unclear what crashed the $24-million sale between the company, and the city and county.

The Roots and Soul soccer teams have been using the facility as a training ground and say they're working to buy the facility instead of having a lease agreement.
 