'Rare' renovated San Francisco firehouse hits the market for $8M

The Brief A former San Francisco firehouse has hit the market. The home is being sold for $7.95M. The property is located in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood.



A piece of San Francisco history has hit the real estate market: a rare renovated firehouse that dates back to the early 1900s.

The Noe Valley property was listed this month, with an asking price of $7.95 million. It's one of only 25 original firehouses in San Francisco that has been converted to a single family residence, according to real estate company Compass. Realtor Claudia Siegel is the listing agent.

The former San Francisco firehouse is listed for $7.95M. (Open Homes)

The home is "Light filled with dramatic skylights," according to Compass. (Open Homes)

Located at 3816 22nd Street, the four-story home has been modernized to include an elevator, a chef's kitchen, "dramatic skylights," and a gym. It has five bedrooms and six baths, and a two-car garage.

The four-story house is equipped with an elevator. (Open Homes)

The home has retained many of its original firehouse features. (Open Homes)

Despite the many modern amenities, it serves as a museum of sorts with original firehouse features that have been preserved, including a fire pole, a four-story metal spiral staircase, a fire bell, and a lookout tower that was once used to dry fire hoses.

Archive photo of San Francisco Fire Engine Company No. 44 in 1914.

Engine Company No. 44 was erected in 1909 when it was built as a station accommodating horse and wagon use. About eight years later, it was updated for motorized firefighting apparatus.

The Mission Revival-style building would be replaced within 50 years of its construction.

"Engine Company No. 44 served this neighborhood until 1956 when it moved to new quarters at 1145 Stanyan Street when the building was put up for auction and began its journey as the unique residence that it is today," Siegel said.

It was sold to renowned artists Beth Van Hoesen and Mark Adams for less than $15,000.

The couple renovated the property, adding an artist's studio and held monthly workshops in partnership with other well known artists, including painter Wayne Thiebaud and sculptor Ruth Asawa, the real estate company noted.

Asawa is behind the famous San Francisco Fountain on Stockton Street near Union Square, and the firehouse was among city landmarks she featured in the bronze sculpture.

Hoesen and Adams lived in the home for 40 years.

In 2007, the then owners launched a major remodel "to bring the home to modern tastes and efficiency," Compass said.

(Open Homes)

Among the features of the more than 6,000 square foot property is its top floor, "where the Bay view primary suite and roof deck await."

(Open Homes)

(Open Homes)

Outside the home, Engine No. 44 signs remain with SFFD markers jutting from the roof.

While updated and modernized, the home has retrained much of its original charm, according to Compass, which described Engine Company No. 44 as "Unique, historical and truly an unparalleled trophy property."

The property at 3816 22nd Street was built in 1906. (Open Homes)