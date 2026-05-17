Recology worker injured after truck falls into recycling pit

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A San Francisco Recology worker was injured when their truck toppled into a recycling pit on Sunday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department units were called about 11:45 a.m. to the Recology center at 501 Tunnel Ave. on reports of an industrial accident, the department’s Lt. Ken Smith said.

At the scene, authorities found that a front loader truck with a worker inside had fallen into a recycling pit.

Emergency responders managed to remove the worker from inside the toppled truck, and he was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.