Record heat sends beachgoers to Santa Cruz in droves

At the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk it's warm, but not too warm, and there's a breeze off the ocean.

It's exactly what the Silverman's were hoping for when they left home this morning.

"This is beating the heat from Sunnyvale because my mom and dad are down and I haven't seen them for over a year and half since the COVID pandemic has started," says Judy Silverman of Sunnyvale.

And after months isolated and apart, being here at the Boardwalk feels like freedom.

"Like getting out of solitary confinement," says Don Silverman.

There's nothing solitary about being here in Santa Cruz; the place is packed. And Boardwalk officials say that feels amazing.

"When it's warm you come to the beach, you come to the Boardwalk. We're doing something normal. Glorious," says Marq Lipton, VP of Marketing with the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

There were cold drinks, cool treats, and sand just steps away.

For many Bay Area residents, this was the perfect way to handle the heat wave.

"We're so glad we have the day off, school's out. We're just like let's go get some cool weather, get the beach, get some ice cream. Soak it up," says Jared Weber of Fremont.

And getting soaked was part of the fun.

Whether you chose to get your feet wet, or were all in, it was a great way to forget about the hundred degree temperatures many were leaving behind.

And most say, they didn't mind the crowds: they almost appreciated them.

Advertisement

"It's like normal summer again, normal summer. That's how it feels," says Troy Smith of Sacramento.