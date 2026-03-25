Redwood City police investigate reported shooting
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Redwood City police on Wednesday investigated a report of a shooting.
The department issued a Nixle alert at 10:46 a.m. saying that officers were responding to a report of a person shot near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue. Authorities have not confirmed whether a person was actually shot or whether gunfire occurred.
No threat to community
Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no known threat to the public.
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Ongoing investigation
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Redwood City Police Department