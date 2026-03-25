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Redwood City police investigate reported shooting

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Published  March 25, 2026 12:41pm PDT
Redwood City
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City police investigate report of shooting

Redwood City police investigate report of shooting

Redwood City police are investigating a report of a person shot near Fernside and Hastings.

The Brief

    • Redwood City police are investigating a reported shooting near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue.
    • Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was shot or if gunfire occurred.
    • Police say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Redwood City police on Wednesday investigated a report of a shooting.

The department issued a Nixle alert at 10:46 a.m. saying that officers were responding to a report of a person shot near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue. Authorities have not confirmed whether a person was actually shot or whether gunfire occurred.

No threat to community

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no known threat to the public.

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Ongoing investigation

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: Redwood City Police Department

Redwood City