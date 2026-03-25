Redwood City police investigate reported shooting

The Brief Redwood City police are investigating a reported shooting near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was shot or if gunfire occurred. Police say the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.



Redwood City police on Wednesday investigated a report of a shooting.

The department issued a Nixle alert at 10:46 a.m. saying that officers were responding to a report of a person shot near Fernside Street and Hastings Avenue. Authorities have not confirmed whether a person was actually shot or whether gunfire occurred.

No threat to community

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no known threat to the public.

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Ongoing investigation

The investigation remains ongoing.