Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job.

Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help.

Cotati police said Bracamonte was bringing food and supplies to the group home she managed after Governor Newsom issued a shelter-in-place at the beginning of the pandemic. As she entered the home, she was unexpectedly attacked by the teen.

SEE ALSO: San Ramon police say missing runaway teens are talking with others on social media

"She wasn't even supposed to work that day, said sister-in-law Lauren Ambroselli. "But with everyone staying inside, they needed groceries and supplies so she went on her day off to drop things off for them."

Quinonez-Cabeza, 18-years-old at the time of the stabbing, surrendered at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Candlelight vigil held for Hayward 8-year-old Sophia Mason

"She was the one who insisted he come live in the house," said Ambroselli, "because he was young and struggling and needed guidance, so she was the one to help and support him."

Sunday's vigil to remember Bracamonte is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at the Sanctuary House in Cotati.

Advertisement



