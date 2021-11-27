Remembering victims of VTA mass shooting in San Jose

Family and friends of Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose gathered Friday to honor the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history.

It has been 6 months since a VTA worker opened fire, killing 9 of his coworkers and injuring multiple others.

The agency was shut down temporarily and trauma support was offered to employees who witnessed the tragedy.

Still, many struggle to cope with the memory of that day.

"Overwhelming feeling of helplessness and hopelessness as I was listening to my co-workers get gunned down. Unfathomable," said Kirk Bertolet, a signal maintenance technician.

"The families he's devastated and my co-workers. I am forever altered and that really pisses me off," he continued

In August a veteran VTA employee who witnessed the shooting died by suicide.

Friday's online ceremony included songs, prayers and candle lighting.

Local faith leaders took part, saying the holiday season will be particularly difficult for the families of the victims.

They sang together, "I light this candle for you."