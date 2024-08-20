Recovery operation underway in Richmond for person who died in utility hole

A recovery operation is underway for a person who became stuck in a utility hole in Richmond, the Richmond Fire Department confirmed to KTVU.

Fire crews are currently on the scene near Cutting Boulevard and South Second Street. Authorities received several 911 calls around 3 a.m. reporting an explosion which caused a utility cover to be blown off an underground vault.

RFD responded to the explosion, and when they looked inside the utility hole, they saw a deceased person who they believed was unhoused.

RFD officials believe the person was electrocuted during the explosion. The recovery of the body has been particularly challenging for fire crews because of the location.

The deputy fire chief said the vault is about 15 feet deep and filled with water. Crews discovered a body in the water and spent much of the morning pumping out the water to access the space.

Officials say a large chunk of the power that runs through the City of Richmond heads directly through that underground vault. Pacific Gas and Electric is on the scene now, but they must find ways to reroute the power so that fire crews can safely recover the body.

The rerouting efforts are expected to take at least another hour.

SkyFOX is on the way to the scene. This is a developing story, KTVU will bring you more details as they are gathered.