South Bay lawmakers call on embattled San Mateo County sheriff to resign amid department turmoil

Several lawmakers in the South Bay are calling on San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign as she faces allegations of an improper workplace romance, using racial and homophobic slurs, intimidation and retaliatory behavior.

"Our community deserves trustworthy, ethical and collaborative leaders – especially from those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law," Rep. Kevin Mullin, Rep. Anna Eshoo, California Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman and Assemblymember Diane Papan said in a collective statement.

A report released last week detailed "sustained findings" around the sheriff's alleged use of homophobic and racial slurs.

"I am completely baffled, shocked, and dismayed about the inquiry and its many falsehoods," she said last week. "Claims that I am a racist and a homophobic are not true. I have never and would never use those words."

In the report, San Mateo County Judge LaDoris Cordell said, ""Lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interest, and abuses of authority are all the hallmarks of the Corpus administration. Corpus should step down and Victor Aenlle's employment with the Sheriff's Office should be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization that is in turmoil, and its personnel demoralized."

Corpus' alleged boyfriend Victor Aenlle, who was previously the department's chief of staff, has been elevated to assistant sheriff.

Aenlle is not a full-time sworn law enforcement officer, and even his designation as a reserve deputy, which he began in 2009, is in question, according to the report.

Corpus has denied the relationship, though county supervisors say the report alleges that the relationship has existed since 2021.

In addition, on the same day the report was revealed last week, Corpus arrested Carlos Tapia, the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, on suspicion of felony grand theft and theft by false pretenses.

The allegations include time card fraud.

On Friday, San Mateo County's Acting Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox resigned.

In a memo to all sheriff's office employees last week, Corpus refuted the allegations and declined to resign.

"The turmoil that is engulfing the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to damage the organization and its members, jeopardize public safety and is exposing local taxpayers to avoidable liabilities," the South Bay lawmakers said in their statement Monday.

"Our county can no longer afford the chaos and failed leadership of Christina Corpus. Our communities deserve better," they went on to say.

Full statement from Rep. Kevin Mullin, Rep. Anna Eshoo, California Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman and Assemblymember Diane Papan

"As elected leaders in San Mateo County, we are collectively calling for the resignation of Christina Corpus as Sheriff of San Mateo County.

Every day, the people of San Mateo County rely upon the Sheriff's Office for essential services. Public safety is in the hands of the Sheriff and the staff who operate the County jail and provide law enforcement for numerous cities as well as the Court.

Retired Judge LaDoris Cordell released an independent report about "lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interests and abuses of authority…" in the Sheriff’s Office. This damning report coupled with the dismissals and resignations of the entire command staff of the Sheriff’s Office demonstrate that this is an agency in crisis.

Our county can no longer afford the chaos and failed leadership of Christina Corpus. Our communities deserve better."





