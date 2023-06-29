Retired superior court judge robbed at gunpoint in downtown Oakland

A retired Alameda County Superior Court judged was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Oakland, according to police sources.

The former judge, Gloria Rhynes, was robbed Wednesday near 19th and Franklin streets after leaving an ATM, the source said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the case.

The robbery happened less than a mile from where Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kevin Murphy was also robbed at gunpoint while walking to work early this month.

He was walking from a parking garage near 13th and Madison streets to the René C. Davidson Courthouse when he was approached by three masked men, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspects robbed him at gunpoint of his Rolex watch, wallet and other personal items at gunpoint, authorities said.

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made in either of the cases.