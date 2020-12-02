'Revive the night:' San Francisco nightclubs band together for musical virtual fundraiser

A dozen nightclubs in San Francisco are coming together to hold a three-day virtual fundraiser starting Friday.

They say they're doing it to try to survive the pandemic.

Manny Alferez, co-owner of Great Northern in the Potrero neighborhood is one of the organizers.

He says the event is a way to highlight these music venues.

On Tuesday night, Eki Shola recorded music at Great Northern on Utah Street. The venue has been closed to the public since March due to the pandemic.

"I'm finally so excited to be playing on a stage," says Eki Shola, "I haven't played since February or March. It's a very surreal experience. It's good to be here."

Great Northern is among a dozen nightclubs behind a fundraiser this weekend called Revive the Night.

"It's been hard for the clubs definitely," says Alverez. He will be hosting and deejaying the virtual festival.

In addition to musical performances, Revive the Night will feature acts including comedy, drag queens, and DJs.

The artists are donating their time. The fundraiser will be available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to midnight.

The audience will be able to donate online directly to the venue of their choice.

"After all these months, there're bills to pay. Some landlords are working with us. Some landlords aren't," says Alferez.

He says this event is a safe way to bring entertainment into people's lives.

"We just want everybody to know we're still here. If you care about us, when we come back, we'll be here for you. But help us get there," says Alferez.

As for Shola, she says leaning on art has gotten her through the pandemic and those live venues represent hope for the future.

"We create for others to bring that sense of connection to people, so having these venues still stay open is incredibly important," says Shola.

On Thursday, there will be a pre-party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The entire event is free and open to everyone. Organizers say donations will be greatly appreciated.

To watch the virtual event and to donate, click here.