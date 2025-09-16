Prosecutors look to try teen suspect as adult in shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall

article

Prosecutors for the suspect accused of shooting 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in a botched robbery attempt are working to have his case transferred from the Juvenile Justice System to the criminal courts.

Inside San Francisco's Juvenile Justice Center, prosecutors are asking a judge to transfer the prosecution of the now 18-year-old defendant.

That suspect was arrested in August of last year as a juvenile shortly after the attempted robbery, and has been held in the Juvenile Justice System ever since.

Attorney Michael Cardoza is not representing the defendant, but explained that in what is known as a 707 hearing, judges consider five criteria. The criteria includes the level of criminal sophistication, the defendant's history, whether the defendant experienced previous trauma and whether they're able to be rehabilitated.

"And finally the judge looks to the gravity of the crime, and certainly in this case, the shooting in an attempted robbery, the gravity of the case is at the top of the list," Cardoza said.

In court Tuesday prosecutor David Mitchell called a police lieutenant to go over details of the shooting and the aftermath and testify about conversations they had with Pearsall following the shooting.

Public defense attorney Bob Dunlap is arguing that the suspect has done well in the Juvenile Justice System, completing his high school education and enrolling in college courses. The defense said the defendant would benefit from the juvenile justice system's emphasis on rehabilitation.

Cardoza explained that the shift from juvenile court to criminal court is a major step.

Hearing continues through Friday

"If he transfers to adult court, it's like going from the minor leagues to the major leagues," Cardoza said. "Everything changes. The punishments are exacerbated. It's no longer,'you're going to be held in juvenile court,' the adult court could send him to state prison."

This hearing is set to go until Friday but could end earlier than that if the attorneys wrap up their arguments.

The judge is expected to issue her ruling when the hearing ends sometime this week.