Road closures, evacuations active as wildfire in Sunol burns

A wildfire burning in Alameda County is holding steady at 734 acres with a 15% containment, officials said.

Forward progress of the fire has stopped, but threats to structures and infrastructure remain. Evacuation orders are still in place alongside active road closures.

Cal Fire said they made "good progress" overnight due to favorable weather conditions.

The fire was first reported at about 3:57 p.m. at Welch Creek and Calaveras Roads in Sunol Friday.

A park and Welch Creek Road were evacuated.

Cal Fire said they are working with the East Bay Regional Park District alongside the Alameda County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.