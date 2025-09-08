Robbery at San Jose jewelry store sends 88-year-old owner to hospital

A rally was held on Sunday to condemn a violent smash-and-grab robbery in San Jose on Friday that sent an 88-year-old jewelry store owner to the hospital.

Police said the robbery occurred just before 2:10 p.m. at Kim Hung Jewelry, located in the 1900 block of Aborn Road.

Investigators said suspects backed a car through the front of the store before "multiple suspects" — at least one armed with a gun — rushed inside, smashed display cases, grabbed jewelry and fled in several vehicles.

The Coalition for Community Engagement held a press conference outside the boarded-up storefront, calling for tougher action against organized retail crime.

The event included remarks from the victim’s family, Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano, Cupertino Mayor Liang Chao, and San Jose City Councilmember Bien Doan.

"If this was your family member, if this was your business that you spent your whole lifetime to build up, and then within one hour you’re out of business," said Doan. "We no longer accept the norm. We ask for change."

Surveillance video shared on social media shows the car ramming through the storefront window, followed by a crowd of masked suspects dressed in black. The video also shows a worker inside struggling with several suspects before being shoved to the ground.

The family of the store owner said that the owner suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass. He was hospitalized overnight but was stable Sunday morning and has since been released.

Damage to the store is estimated to be between $50,000 and $100,000. The owners declined to disclose the value of the stolen jewelry, though relatives said much of the stock had already been secured in a time-delay safe.

"This is appalling. Watching this senior get assaulted made my blood boil," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan wrote on X. "These people need to face the harshest possible consequences for their actions. I’ve been in touch with our Police Chief and will be following the investigation closely."

Community leaders urged state officials to expand the use of Flock Safety cameras to track stolen vehicles and to increase law enforcement presence in high-risk retail corridors across the Bay Area.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at SJPDRobbery@sanjoseca.gov.



