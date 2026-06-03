Rodent issues force 2 San Jose Targets to close grocery departments

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The Brief The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health shut down the grocery department at two San Jose Targe stores. Inspectors found traces of rodents at both locations. One store addressed its rodent problems and was allowed to reopen its grocery department, while the other had yet to be reinspected.



Two Targets in San Jose were ordered to temporarily close their grocery departments after health inspectors found traces of vermin at the stores.

What we know:

The Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health on Thursday shut down the grocery department at the Target located at 879 Blossom Hill Road after a health inspector reported finding rodent droppings in the dairy walk-in room along the wall and on store shelves.

A follow-up inspection the next day found that the store had rectified and cleaned most of the issues initially detected, though the inspector found more droppings in an upstairs storage area.

The health department allowed the grocery department to reopen last Friday, according to the inspector’s report. However, the Target is scheduled to be inspected once again this coming Friday in order to confirm "continued major violation corrections."

Also on Friday afternoon, an inspection at another Target on 450 N. Capitol Ave. found more evidence of rodent droppings and of packages that appeared to be chewed through, according to the health department.

The grocery department of that Target store was also ordered to be closed, and as of Monday morning, no follow-up inspection was reported to have taken place.

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Target for comment on the reported health violations, but did not hear back prior to publication.