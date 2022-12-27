Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon in heavy rain

Part of the roof collapsed at a Big 5 in San Ramon early Tuesday morning, and several other stores in the same strip mall were also red-tagged during the heavy rainfall.

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District spokesman Ron Marley said that crews responded the store at 3209 Crow Canyon Place just before 6 a.m. after getting reports that the roof collapsed.

Rain pounded the Bay Area on Tuesday, and Marley said there was ponding on the roof caused by a buildup of leaves blocking the drainage system.

No one was inside the store at the time and there were no reported injuries.

Still, merchandise was soaked and customers turned away.

"That's crazy," Jim Bruesewitz said in the parking lot looking at the damage.

The Big 5 and other surrounding stores in the strip mall, like the Rite Aid, a hair salon and a tea shop, were also deemed off-limits due to safety reasons during the heavy rains, Marley said.

Inspectors were out, further assessing the structural integrity of the buildings.

The roof collapsed at the Big 5 on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon because of the rain. Dec. 27, 2022

