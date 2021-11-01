Safeway in San Francisco's Castro no longer 24 hours due to theft

The Safeway store in San Francisco's Castro district was known for being open around the clock — but no longer.

Rampant theft has caused the store to cut back its hours. It's now open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

"It's really bad for customers, who are often lower-income folks, seniors," said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro district and has been in contact with Safeway management over what he calls "out of control" theft.

"Safeway says that the last six months are the worst on record for them at this location and I think actually companywide of any location," Mandelman said.

He said the reduced hours are a serious equity issue, given that the store is one of few affordable grocery options in the area.

"Also for the people who work in these stores, one it's demoralizing to have this going on, two if the store is cutting back hours, it's fewer hours for the workers," Mandelman said.

San Francisco police did not have data specific for the store and Safeway has not yet responded to KTVU's request for statistics.

But in a statement, the company said: "Safeway has been proudly serving San Francisco since 1926, and we continue to invest in the community with new and remodeled stores. Recent changes at the Market Street store were made to maintain a safe and welcoming shopping experience for our customers and associates given the increasing amount of theft at the store."

The same store has had shopping carts stolen, so those are now kept inside. The self-checkout stands near the deli have have also been removed to deter theft.