San Francisco aligns isolation and quarantine guidance with State of California

San Francisco Department of Public Health on Friday announced updated recommendations for their COVID isolation and quarantine protocol. The update aligns with California Department of Public Health guidance after Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention shortened the length for both situations this week.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms, should isolate for five days instead of the previously recommended 10 days. To emerge from isolation, they should produce a negative test on day five and have no COVID symptoms. They should then continue to wear a mask for five days at all times, both indoors and outside around others.

For unvaccinated people and those who are not up-to-date on their vaccines, they should quarantine for five days if they came into close contact with someone infected with COVID. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more in 24 hours.

SF DPH says to leave quarantine, they must have a negative test collected on day five or later. They must wear a well-fitting mask around others for a total of 10 days, indoors and outdoors. If symptoms develop, they should test and stay home.

For people who are vaccinated, have their boosters and come into close contact with someone who is COVID positive, while you don't need to quarantine, you should test five days after the potential exposure.

"They must wear a well-fitting mask around others for a total of 10 days after contact. If symptoms develop, they should test and stay home," according to the health department.

These changes don't apply to health care personnel. Health care workers are subject to more health protective requirements.

San Francisco’s Isolation and Quarantine resource website, which will be updated soon, can be found here: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/COVID-19/Isolation-and-Quarantine.asp

Santa Cruz County's health department on Friday also aligned with state guidelines.

Santa Cruz County schools are offering antigen and PCR testing Saturday at the County Office of Education and Cabrillo College in Aptos from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 3-7 at those locations plus at the Pajaro Valley Unified School District in Watsonsville.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

