San Francisco approved for federal resources to combat opioid epidemic

The City of San Francisco was approved Thursday for an Operation Overdrive designation at the request of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The announcement comes after Pelosi wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in April asking for support for the fentanyl crisis plaguing San Francisco.

With the Operation Overdrive designation, federal funding and resources will be available to combat the opioid epidemic. Federal law enforcement resources will be deployed for local and state authorities to "identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and drug poisoning deaths," according to Pelosi's office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed have also expressed their support for the designation, which is being conducted through the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

This designation announcement comes just a day after the California Highway Patrol announced it seized 4.2 kilograms (a little over 9 pounds) of fentanyl in the Tenderloin District and surrounding areas over the past six weeks.

Officials said the amount of fentanyl seized was enough to kill over 2.1 million people, an amount that is more than double San Francisco's population.

"The designation of Operation Overdrive for San Francisco is welcome news and a strong step forward to combat fentanyl trafficking," Pelosi said in a statement. "The immense human cost of overdose is heartbreaking: stealing lives, tearing families apart and shattering communities."

RELATED COVERAGE: