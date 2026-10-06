The Brief San Francisco passed a 45-day moratorium on new data centers due to concerns over public health, safety, and energy usage. Oakland and Los Angeles County are evaluating similar proposals to restrict or pause data center construction. The City of Santa Clara is conducting a one-year review of its policies after successfully hosting 56 data centers that generate $35 million annually.



As artificial intelligence and digital services rapidly expand, several California local governments are stepping back to evaluate the footprint of data center development in their communities.

Cities across the Bay Area and Southern California are considering pauses or reviewing long-standing policies to address rising concerns over energy demand, water usage, and environmental impacts.

High demand prompts policy evaluation

The City of Santa Clara stands as one of California's primary data center hubs. Despite its population of roughly 133,000 residents, Santa Clara currently hosts 56 data centers, with two additional projects in development.

The industry has proven highly lucrative for Santa Clara, contributing $35 million annually in taxes directly into the city's general fund. However, high power demand prompted the city's municipal utility, Silicon Valley Power, to stop accepting new data center applications in 2023. Santa Clara officials are launching a year-long interdepartmental review of environmental, water, power, and quality-of-life impacts before updating local development rules.

Regional moratoriums and community pushback

Local perspective:

In Oakland, City Council members are considering a 45-day temporary moratorium on new data center construction. Protesters gathered at Oakland City Hall ahead of a council vote scheduled for Tuesday night to voice concerns about local neighborhood impacts, high water consumption, and energy efficiency.

Similarly, San Francisco supervisors unanimously approved a 45-day moratorium on data center approvals, declaring an immediate threat to public health, safety, and welfare without comprehensive regulations in place. Supervisor Shamann Walton noted the pause allows the city time to study energy, water, air quality, land use, and community effects.

Meanwhile, Southern California is taking a similar approach. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a proposal to permanently ban massive "hyperscale" data centers—frequently built to support resource-intensive AI workloads—while leaving allowances for smaller operations.