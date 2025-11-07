San Francisco beach reopens during shutdown with private donations

A popular San Francisco beach that had been closed due to the federal government shutdown has reopened, thanks to private donations.

China Beach, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, reopened this week after being shut down in October when federal operations were halted.

David Yacubian of San Francisco launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover maintenance costs and keep the beach accessible to the public. The effort raised more than $2,500, which will fund maintenance staff through Nov. 19, according to park officials.

Yacubian said he partnered with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, noted that if the shutdown continues beyond that date, he may seek additional donations to keep the beach open.