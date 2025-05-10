San Francisco Chinatown Night Market named no. 1 by USA Today

On Friday, San Francisco Chinatown kicked off a series of night markets that will last for at least the next five months.

This comes as the event recently received national recognition.

A lion dance is among the elements that bring color and character, setting this night market apart.

Organizers said it draws anywhere from 15,000 to 20,000 people to the event, which takes place on the second Friday of the month.

"What I like about it is the variety of drinks and food. They have dim sum, sushi," said Nancy Jew, a San Francisco resident.

Ramiro Meza of Fresno came with friends for the first time and said the lion dance and the Chinese food stood out to him.

"It's very nice. It embraces the culture. For us, from out of town, it's nice to see the different cultures."

The first Chinatown night market debuted in November 2023 to celebrate the APEC Conference.

It featured 20 vendors and spanned two blocks.

Now, a year and a half later, the night market has more than doubled in size, with 40 vendors covering seven blocks.

And recently, USA Today readers chose it as the no. 1 night market in the country, and the founder, Lily Lo, was honored.

"It's very exciting. I'm very proud. It's something I never thought about," Lo said.

Lo said she started the night market as a way to generate foot traffic to help the many merchants who were struggling post-pandemic.

Dig deeper:

It's a grassroots effort.

It's staffed with about 100 volunteers, from high school students to retirees.

The night market depends on donations and the Civic Joy Fund, which was co-founded by Mayor Daniel Lurie before he was elected.

"We, as a city, want to support efforts like this: entertainment zones throughout the city, night markets. They're working. Let's keep it going," said Lurie.

Eunice Lu and her parents own Lady Luck Café and Hong Kong Clay Pot Restaurant on Grant Avenue.

She said whenever there's a night market, their business more than doubles, so she keeps the café and restaurant open later on those nights.

She also runs a stand outside during the night market.

Lu said customers who purchase food there have returned to patronize her family's businesses, and that "I love how lively it is. It brings a sense of community. And everybody's here to have a good time and try good food."

Organizers said this event has funding to run monthly through at least October. They'll be fundraising to make sure night markets continue next year.

