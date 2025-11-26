SF cold case: Suspect charged in 2011 torture killing of elderly man

article

The Brief Eddie Thomas, of San Francisco, has been charged with murder, torture, and elder abuse in connection with a 2011 killing that went cold for more than a decade. The 74-year-old victim was found dead with multiple injuries in his Folsom Street apartment, and the case was reopened in 2024. DNA evidence linked Thomas to the crime scene, leading to his Nov. 11 arrest.



A San Francisco man has been charged in a cold case involving an elderly victim who was tortured and killed more than a decade ago.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged 58-year-old Eddie Thomas with murder, including a special circumstance of torture and elder abuse.

2011 killing on Folsom Street

The backstory:

On May 12, 2011, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Folsom Street for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers found a 74-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries inside his apartment. He died at the scene.

The case eventually went cold but was reopened in 2024.

Featured article

DNA evidence leads to arrest

Dig deeper:

Investigators re-examined DNA evidence and identified Thomas as a suspect. The district attorney’s office said his DNA was found throughout the crime scene and on the victim.

Thomas was arrested on Nov. 11 in the 400 block of O’Farrell Street. He remains in custody.

Victim not publicly identified

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or released a possible motive for the alleged torture killing.