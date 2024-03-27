San Francisco Tenderloin condo building gets fence to keep drug market out

Workers wrapped up the installation of a brand-new aluminum fence at the entrance to Book Concern Lofts in San Francisco's Tenderloin on Wednesday.

Arsicault Bakery takes up part of the ground floor of the building at McAllister and Leavenworth streets in this troubled district.

"A lot of people think it’s not safe," Kat Kaeprasert co-owns the Thai Curry Restaurant and Bar right across the street from the new fence.

She opened up shop a year ago but says business is slow because of the location and who it attracts.

"Any given night, you can walk through here, and this was like a bazaar sale for all the fentanyl smokers," San Francisco resident Lee Roberson said.

Many people go there for drug markets and all the crime that comes with them.

"They will do the drugs right in front of you like it’s just dangerous," Tasia Allen of San Francisco said. "It’s already bad at daytime. You do not want to be down here at nighttime."

The idea of the fence is to keep drug dealers and users away.

So, who brought in the fence?

A source with knowledge of the project tells KTVU, the non-profit Civic Center Community Benefit District installed the fence.

It’s unclear how much it cost, but according to the source, the group did get a permit from the city to allow the fence on the public sidewalk.

Those who live nearby are split on whether it will do any good.

"Well, I hope this works and keeps it clean and helps," Walter Paulson said.

"It’s like not going to stop them," Joyceyln Bennett said. "They going to find another spot, another way to sell their stuff."

From March 18-24, San Francisco Police reported citing 30 dealers in the Tenderloin, seizing over $11,000 in drug money, and more than 3,100 grams of narcotics.

"It’s an amazing city," Kaeprasert said. "We need to keep it up."

KTVU reached out to city leaders about this but did not hear back in time.