Coroner seeks help identifying man found dead in San Francisco

article

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man recently found dead.

Officials said the man, believed to be about 30 years old, was discovered last week in front of 131 10th St., between Howard and Mission streets.

Victim description

The man is described as having red hair, blue eyes and "distinctive facial freckles." He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

"The cause and manner of the death are pending," the coroner's office said in a statement.

The medical examiner’s office typically uses valid identification, fingerprints, next-of-kin, witness interviews, and DNA testing to identify a deceased person. However, those methods have not yet led to an identification in this case.

Ways to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the medical examiner’s office at 415-641-2220 or email OCME.INV@SFGOV.ORG or OCME@SFGOV.ORG. Please reference OCME Case Number 2025-1358.