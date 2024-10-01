San Francisco supervisor wants to expedite gay bathhouse revival

article

Gay bathhouses in San Francisco could see a revival under new legislation spearheaded by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

Mandelman, whose district includes the Castro neighborhood, is looking to repeal a section of the police code that puts the burden on the police department for permitting new gay bathhouses.

The ordinance would also repeal outdated and unnecessary regulations that require the bathhouses to maintain a daily register of patrons and "confusing language regarding the permissibility of locked rooms," according to the supervisor's statement.

Mandelman introduced the legislation targeting SFPD's Article 26 on Tuesday. It's because of this article, he says, that SFPD has been unable to issue permits to potential bathhouse operators who have spent months trying to open their businesses.

"We’ve come a long way on the way to bring back gay bathhouses to San Francisco," said Mandelman. "It’s encouraging that there are entrepreneurs who are actually trying to open these venues, although it is frustrating that we keep finding new barriers in their way." The supervisor said he wants to clear the way for these types of businesses to open without too many obstacles.

In 2020, Mandelman passed legislation to remove health code restrictions on the operation of gay bathhouses and other adult sex venues that dated back to the ‘80s. The restrictions involved monitoring patrons' sexual activities in addition to prohibiting locked doors in these types of venues.

Two years later, legislation was successfully passed by Mandelman to amend the city's planning code to allow gay bathhouses in parts of the city that have strong ties to the LGBTQ+ community. This includes the Castro, Upper Market neighborhood, SoMa and the Tenderloin.

The planning code legislation allowed Eros in the Tenderloin to open on Turk Street as a queer sex club in 2022. The venue's website says while they don't police gender, you'll find mostly men here. They relocated from the Church and Market Street area to the city's historic Transgender District.

The 1980s crackdown on these types of venues came during the AIDS epidemic. In 1984, the city sued several gay bathhouse operators, saying they were a public health nuisance. This added to the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS for decades, according to Sup. Mandelman's office.

"I’m thankful to Supervisor Mandelman for his leadership in removing outdated barriers to reopen bathhouses in San Francisco," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. "The South of Market neighborhood I represent has a long and storied history with these establishments. With hindsight, we now know that restrictions adopted decades ago at (the) advent of the AIDS crisis likely deprived at-risk communities of sex-positive spaces where information about safer sex practices might have saved lives.

Dorsey, who like Mandelman is openly gay, is also the only openly HIV positive member of the Board of Supervisors. He talked about the advances in science and medicine in regard to sexual health. "From PrEP and antiretroviral therapy, to dramatically enhanced viral suppression, ‘U=U’ (Undetectable = untransmittable) and more. It’s past time for anti-bathhouse restrictions to go."

Dorsey has signed on as a co-sponsor of Mandelman's legislative efforts.

"Opening a new business in San Francisco is difficult enough," said Joel Aguero, owner of Castro Baths. "Supervisor Mandelman and his office are removing a significant blocker to the permit process, accelerating the opening of Castro Baths, and supporting the growing community of would-be bathhouse operators and attendees who seek to revive San Francisco’s once-thriving bathhouse culture."

Castro Baths' website boasts that they are the city's first queer bathhouse to launch in decades.

