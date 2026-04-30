San Francisco deputies target distracted drivers in citywide push

The Brief San Francisco sheriff’s deputies used a $35,000 state grant to conduct a distracted driving operation, issuing citations that start at $120. While the sheriff underscores that five seconds of distraction can be deadly, some cited drivers argued that law enforcement should focus on "real crime" like open-air drug use instead of traffic stops. The crackdown is part of a larger, coordinated push involving the SFPD and CHP to protect pedestrians on high-speed city corridors



San Francisco sheriff’s deputies spent the day busting distracted drivers, pulling over vehicle after vehicle to issue warnings and citations in a citywide crackdown.

The cost of distraction

Local perspective:

Senior Deputy Mann said the violations are easy to spot from a patrol car.

"Using their cellphone while operating their vehicle, having it in their hands if they're looking at maps or texting, or if they're talking on the phone," Mann said.

The financial hit for those caught varies. A first-time citation, including fees and surcharges, starts at $120. A second offense can cost a driver $250.

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Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said the enforcement effort is funded by a $35,000 state grant aimed at increasing road safety. While cellphones are a primary target, Miyamoto said that distraction takes many forms.

"'Everybody does it,' and that's the first thing that we hear," Miyamoto said. "People want to be efficient. It's not just about being on the device. People eat their breakfast on their commute, they put their makeup on and drive with their knees. Those are the behaviors we want to correct."

A matter of priorities

What they're saying:

Anton Kalafata, who was pulled over near City Hall, questioned the use of resources.

"It's kind of odd getting pulled over by sheriff’s deputies in front of City Hall when two blocks down you have open-air drugs and crimes left and right," Kalafata said. "You have the sheriff's office doing stops for minor traffic violations when they could be stopping real crime."

Miyamoto countered that public protection includes road safety, saying that drivers often overestimate their ability to multitask. Taking one's eyes off the road for even five seconds at city speeds is equivalent to driving the length of a football field blind.

"Within that space, you can have anything from a pedestrian walking to a car stopping that you're not aware of," the sheriff said.

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Pedestrian safety

Why you should care:

For those on foot, the crackdown is a welcome sight. Nearly every pedestrian in the city has a story of a close call with a driver looking at a screen rather than the windshield.

"I get nervous on a lot of these high-speed corridors where cars are going fast, but there are also pedestrians trying to cross," said resident Graham Place. "I’d love to see law enforcement crack down more on distracted drivers to keep it safer for pedestrians."

Thursday's operation is part of a broader, multi-agency effort. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office is joining the San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol to increase visibility and enforcement on city streets.

To avoid a ticket or a tragedy, Miyamoto offered a simple solution: Place the phone in the backseat or anywhere out of reach while behind the wheel.