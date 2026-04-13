Driver accused of killing 2-year-old pedestrian charged by San Francisco D.A.

The Brief The San Francisco D.A. has charged a woman with vehicular manslaughter in a crash near Oracle Park where a toddler was killed. The child has not been identified. Officials say the case is still under investigation. Merih Fssha Solomon, 47, of Walnut Creek will be arraigned on Tuesday at the SF Hall of Justice.



A woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a 2-year-old pedestrian in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood in February.

Toddler killed

What we know:

Merih Fssha Solomon, 47, of Walnut Creek, was arrested on March 20, following the Feb. 27 crash at 4th and Channel streets near Oracle Park.

Police said the two-year-old victim was crossing the street with their mother, who was also injured in the crash. The toddler, who was not identified, died at the hospital.

At the time of the crash, Mayor Daniel Lurie spoke out and said it was a mother and her child who were struck. He offered his condolences to the family.

At a news conference on Monday, SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the mother and child had the right of way based on the traffic signal.

"I want to extend my sincerest prayers and thoughts for this family, this mother, who had to watch her young child die in her arms," said Jenkins.

Solomon remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. The SFPD has said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice.

Despite charges being filed, police said the investigation remains active. The medical examiner had previously stated the child's name would not be released while the case remains under investigation.

Other incidents

In the aftermath of the fatal crash near Oracle Park, Safe Street Rebel, a group of traffic-safety activists, installed curb extenders at the intersection where the toddler was killed to make it more safe. However, the posts installed are not sanctioned by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The site of the crash is in the same area where a 4-year-old girl, who was being pushed in a stroller, was struck and killed by a driver in 2023. The girl's father was also injured in that crash.

In March 2024, a woman who was 79-years-old at the time, sped through a West Portal neighborhood before she crashed into a Muni bus stop where an entire family was waiting. The entire family was killed.

The suspect, Mary Fong Lau, pleaded no contest to four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter. She made headlines recently when it became known that she would likely not get prison time, but probation instead.

And just today, city officials confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision at Mission and South Van Ness streets. There was no word of an arrest and police did not have any suspect information. The victim who was killed has not been identified.

The Source SF District Attorney's Office and previous KTVU reporting.