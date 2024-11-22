San Francisco D.A. announces conviction in 2015 quadruple murder

article

Nearly 10 years after a quadruple murder, drive-by shooting shocked the San Francisco Hayes Valley neighborhood, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Friday announced the conviction of the San Francisco man responsible.

The D.A.'s office issued a news release that said Lee Farley, 36, was found guilty by a jury on four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances when he opened fire on an occupied vehicle on the night of January 9, 2015.

According to evidence and testimony, four men were ambushed from behind on Laguna Street just south of Page Steet at around 10 p.m.

The jury found that Farley committed this act as a participant of a criminal street gang and that he was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Farley in the summer of 2016. He was already serving time at a federal prison in Atwater on unrelated weapons charges when he was taken into custody.

The slayings of Manuel O'Neal, David Saucier II, Harith Atchan and Yalani Chinyamurindi left the victims' families in turmoil as they waited for justice.

"I would like to thank the jury for their service in this trial," said District Attorney Jenkins. "I would also like to thank the mothers and families of the murdered men for their patience, faith and trust in my office to get justice for their families. Our strong legal team fought hard, understanding that while nothing we do can bring back their loved ones, that hopefully this verdict brings them some comfort."

The D.A. thanked her team and the San Francisco Police Department's homicide unit for their work on this case.

Farley's sentencing will be scheduled after a bench trial on priors. That date is set for Dec. 16, 2024.