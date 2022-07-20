San Francisco DA clarifies position on prosecuting low-level crimes

San Francisco's new district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, is clarifying the position of her office on prosecuting low-level crimes.

She said "no policies are changing" and that her prosecutors are going after "serious drug dealers."

That comes after Jenkins recently dropped drug paraphernalia charges against at least 17 people.



Public defenders have criticized Jenkins, fearing a return to an expensive "War on Drugs," which targeted the poor and minorities.

Meanwhile, some city and community leaders want Jenkins to keep a criminal justice reform program that began with her predecessor, Chesa Boudin.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to call on Jenkins to preserve the independent Innocence Commission.

The commission recently helped exonerate a man who was convicted and imprisoned for more than 30 years for a murder he did not commit.

