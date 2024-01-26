San Francisco district attorney challenger Ryan Khojasteh enters the race

A challenger to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is officially in the race.

That candidate once worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco. Ryan Khojasteh, worked in the district attorney's office but was fired by the current district attorney. Now he's trying to replace her as the city's top prosecutor.

In the basement of San Francisco's City Hall, Ryan Khojasteh kicked off his campaign.

"And today I'm very excited, very grateful, very honored to announce that I will be running to be San Francisco's next District Attorney," said Khojasteh.

Khojasteh has prosecutorial experience, currently serving as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, and previously as a prosecutor in San Francisco. He was hired by then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin, and subsequently fired by Brooke Jenkins when she took office after Boudin was recalled.

In a statement, Jenkins' reelection campaign said her office has increased criminal drug possession prosecutions and increased violent crime convictions.

Her campaign said, "the DA looks forward to putting her record up against any candidate who wants to revert to the failed policies that clearly were not working for this city."

Khojasteh says he intends on carving a path that holds criminals accountable and works to address the root causes of crime.

"So although I think a lot of people can frame Chesa as a progressive and Brooke as a conservative, I hope to be this moderating responsible choice," Khojasteh said. "I think we can bring these approaches and innovate toward a better way on public safety."

Khojasteh said since DA Jenkins took office violent crime has been on the rise.

"This district attorney's administration has failed the people of San Francisco, and we simply cannot afford four more years," Khojasteh said.

Voters will decide on San Francisco's next district attorney on Nov. 5.