San Francisco firefighter critically injured in line of duty

A San Francisco firefighter was critically injured while responding to a fire at a high-rise building Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m. firefighters responded to a fire on the 19th floor of a building between Market and Spear streets.

San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Johnathan Baxter said the firefighter was struck by a hose line and fell to the ground, hitting his head. He was rendered unconscious and taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Baxter identified the injured firefighter a Matt Van of Fire Station No. 1.