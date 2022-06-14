San Francisco firefighters call for additional units to wildland fire in McLaren Park

article

Firefighters in San Francisco contained a four-acre wildland fire in McLaren Park Tuesday afternoon. No structures were burned and no one was injured.

The fire was first reported on social media by the fire department at around 5:10 p.m. There were no evacuations associated with the fast-moving fire. When the fire approached the crest to Sunnydale and the golf course, officials asked for additional units. About an hour later, the fire department said the fire was contained.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Moscow Street and Geneva Avenue and to expect traffic delays. A viewer posted video of the fire looking to the north near Geneva Ave. White plumes of smoke billowed along dry grass. The user commented it appeared they had the fire under control and that kids were still skateboarding and biking nearby.