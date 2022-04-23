San Francisco fugitive caught in Georgia

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday reported a fugitive wanted since 2020 in connection with a series of armed burglaries has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jamariea Newt was arrested on Thursday on outstanding warrants and various weapons, drug trafficking and participation in criminal street gang offenses, police said.

In December 2020, investigators from the SFPD Burglary Unit, officers from the SFPD Tactical Unit and the Field Operations Bureau served search and arrest warrants in San Francisco, Vallejo, Oakland, Stockton and Carmichael that led to the arrest of several suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed burglaries in San Francisco.

An arrest warrant for Newt, then 28 years old, was also obtained, and investigators learned he had allegedly fled California prior to the service of the warrant.

In April, a Federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution Warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Advertisement

Police said three more suspects were also taken into custody Thursday during the serving of the warrants related to Newt.