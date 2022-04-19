2 San Francisco police officers and 1 ex-cop arrested

A retired San Francisco police officer was found with a gun missing from the department and two current cops destroyed evidence in a separate case, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday.

All three turned themselves in today to face charges, the police department said.

Mark Williams, a retired officer, is accused of taking a firearm that was discovered to be missing from the police department's property division in August. Officials did not specify how the Internal Affairs investigators determined Williams had the missing gun, but they said he has been fired from a part-time position with the SFPD.

He has been booked on suspected possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer and embezzlement.

SEE ALSO: Suspect started Home Depot fire in San Jose while shoplifting, DA says

In a separate case, Internal Affairs also determined that Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien destroyed evidence in July. The type of evidence was not specified, but it was associated with an incident on the 700 block of Mission Street, police said in a statement.

Lyons faces two charges of destroying or concealing evidence and Sien faces one charge of destroying or concealing evidence,

Both have been cited and released.

Advertisement

"The actions of these SFPD members violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott in a statement. "As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that these incidents detract from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day."