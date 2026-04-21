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San Francisco honors ‘Grandpa Vicha’ with resolution focused on elder safety

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Published  April 21, 2026 7:06pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
Honoring Grandpa Vicha

Honoring Grandpa Vicha

San Francisco Supervisors honored Grandpa Vicha with a resolution today, aimed at reaffirming the city's commitment to protecting the city's elders.

The Brief

    • San Francisco leaders introduced a resolution honoring Vicha Ratanapakdee and committing to stronger efforts on elder safety and violence prevention.
    • Ratanapakdee’s family said the manslaughter verdict and sentence in his death were devastating.
    • Advocates said sustained action and resources are needed to better protect vulnerable seniors across the city.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco leaders on Tuesday honored Vicha Ratanapakdee, the elderly man known as "Grandpa Vicha," who died after being shoved to the ground, with a resolution aimed at strengthening protections for seniors.

Supervisor Alan Wong, who introduced the resolution, said it is a way to reaffirm the city’s commitment to protecting older residents.

Related

Man convicted in death of San Francisco's 'Grandpa Vicha' sentenced, will soon be released
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Man convicted in death of San Francisco's 'Grandpa Vicha' sentenced, will soon be released

Watson was convicted by a jury in January of killing 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, often called by his nickname, in 2021.

Honoring Grandpa Vicha

More than five years after Ratanapakdee’s death, and two months after an involuntary manslaughter verdict in the case. Wong said the resolution honors the victim while calling for broader action.

"It commits San Francisco to elder safety, violence prevention, and community healing," said Wong. "We ask our city departments, our public safety agencies, and our educators to teach and act with respect for elders and for the communities that have been most targeted."

Man convicted in death of 'Grandpa Vicha' gets probation after serving 5 years | Take 2 Tonight

Man convicted in death of 'Grandpa Vicha' gets probation after serving 5 years | Take 2 Tonight

The man convicted in the death of San Francisco's 'Grandpa Vicha' was sentenced to be released after serving five years in jail. The judge has decided Antoine Watson's sentence will now be three years of probation. The family of the victim and the district attorney are greatly disappointed. 

Raising awareness

Wong said the resolution is also meant to highlight the vulnerability many seniors feel.

"Builds awareness that there is a community out here," Wong said. "There are seniors who feel vulnerable, seniors who are stuck in their homes.We need to bring awareness so we can bring the resources."

Family response

Ratanapakdee’s daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, attended months of court proceedings in the case. She said the involuntary manslaughter verdict and sentence that allowed the defendant to be released after the trial were devastating.

She said the resolution is an important step in continuing the conversation about safety and justice for older adults.

"He deserved to feel safe walking in his neighborhood, and what happened to him changed our lives forever," Monthanus Ratanapakdee said. "Our family chooses to speak out in support of others. We don’t want anyone to go through this pain."

Advocacy groups say sustained efforts will be needed to create and maintain meaningful safety measures for seniors across the city.

The Source: San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, relatives of Vicha Ratanapakdee.

San FranciscoCrime and Public Safety