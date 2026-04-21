San Francisco honors ‘Grandpa Vicha’ with resolution focused on elder safety

The Brief San Francisco leaders introduced a resolution honoring Vicha Ratanapakdee and committing to stronger efforts on elder safety and violence prevention. Ratanapakdee’s family said the manslaughter verdict and sentence in his death were devastating. Advocates said sustained action and resources are needed to better protect vulnerable seniors across the city.



San Francisco leaders on Tuesday honored Vicha Ratanapakdee, the elderly man known as "Grandpa Vicha," who died after being shoved to the ground, with a resolution aimed at strengthening protections for seniors.

Supervisor Alan Wong, who introduced the resolution, said it is a way to reaffirm the city’s commitment to protecting older residents.

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Honoring Grandpa Vicha

More than five years after Ratanapakdee’s death, and two months after an involuntary manslaughter verdict in the case. Wong said the resolution honors the victim while calling for broader action.

"It commits San Francisco to elder safety, violence prevention, and community healing," said Wong. "We ask our city departments, our public safety agencies, and our educators to teach and act with respect for elders and for the communities that have been most targeted."

Raising awareness

Wong said the resolution is also meant to highlight the vulnerability many seniors feel.

"Builds awareness that there is a community out here," Wong said. "There are seniors who feel vulnerable, seniors who are stuck in their homes.We need to bring awareness so we can bring the resources."

Family response

Ratanapakdee’s daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, attended months of court proceedings in the case. She said the involuntary manslaughter verdict and sentence that allowed the defendant to be released after the trial were devastating.

She said the resolution is an important step in continuing the conversation about safety and justice for older adults.

"He deserved to feel safe walking in his neighborhood, and what happened to him changed our lives forever," Monthanus Ratanapakdee said. "Our family chooses to speak out in support of others. We don’t want anyone to go through this pain."

Advocacy groups say sustained efforts will be needed to create and maintain meaningful safety measures for seniors across the city.