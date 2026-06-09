San Francisco home being sold with unusual option of AI stock as payment

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The Brief A San Francisco home is being sold with stock from AI companies considered as payments. The house is listed at $2,995,000. Home prices have been pushed to over-asking, driven by the AI boom.



Amid an AI boom that’s disrupting San Francisco’s housing market, a home in one of the city’s most highly desirable neighborhoods is offering the option of paying with stock from two world-leading artificial intelligence companies.

What we know:

The three-bedroom, two-bath home is located at 160 Noe Street in the heart of the Duboce Triangle. It’s listed for just under $3 million.

The nearly 120-year, 2,495 square foot residence recently underwent a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation, according to luxury real estate team The Swann Group which is listing the property.

"Anthropic or OpenAI stock will be considered as payments," the realtor wrote at the top of the property listing.

AI boom driving up prices

Big picture view:

Prices for San Francisco homes, especially luxury properties, have been pushed far above the asking price, in some cases more than $2 million over asking, fueled by workers well-funded by the rocket growth of the artificial intelligence sector.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco home sells for an astounding $2 million over the asking price

"This year especially we have really seen this trend of the AI boom," Realtor Olivia McNally recently told KTVU.

By the numbers:

Figures back up how competitive the city’s real estate market has been in recent months.

The median price of a home was $1.7 million over the last three months ending in May, according to Redfin. That’s up more than 16% compared to the same period a year ago.

"Over the three months, homes in San Francisco receive 4 offers on average and sell in around 14 days," the real estate brokerage and platform found.

Property details

160 Noe Street is a top level of the property with classic details throughout the home.

"Soft elegant marbles and tiles mix with custom millwork, designer lighting and fine lines to bring you something so exquisite, it sets a new bar in luxury residences in San Francisco," the Swann Group said.

Other features of the Edwardian style 1907 home include a kitchen with custom cabinetry, integrated appliances, a 900-square foot bonus room, new and updated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, and an oversized garage with ample space for two cars and storage.

Centrally located

The realtor said the home is centrally located in a coveted neighborhood within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

"Just outside your front door you will find boutique shopping, parks, cafes, artisanal coffee shops, craft cocktail bars, world class restaurants, museums, farmers markets, gyms, entertainment and transit surround you in every direction," the listing detailed.

The residence is the second to hit the market as part of a two-home collection on the property, according to The Swann Group.

The lower residence, 162 Noe Street, recently sold. That home, also with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, closed last month at $3 million. There’s no mention in that listing of AI stocks as an option for payment.

160 Noe Street, a top floor San Francisco residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (The Swann Group)

160 Noe Street in San Francisco is being sold for $2,995,000. The seller said it is open to taking Anthropic or OpenAI stock as a payment option. (The Swann Group)

Backyard view of 160 and 162 Noe Street in San Francisco. (The Swann Group)

The Source Information for this story came from The Swann Group, Redfin, and previous reporting,



