The Brief A San Francisco Westwood Highlands that was the site of a murder-suicide in October quickly sold and well above the asking price. According to listing data from real estate brokerage Compass, home at 930 Monterey Blvd. was on the market for four days before an offer was accepted. The home sold for $2.2 million.



The San Francisco home where a family of four died in a murder-suicide has sold for $2.2 million.

Quick sale above asking price

What we know:

According to listing data from real estate brokerage Compass, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 930 Monterey Blvd. was on the market for four days before an offer was accepted.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported that the home sold for $700,000 above its asking price of $1,499,950, when it was listed March 20 by Compass. The buyer, who has not been identified, closed on the property on April 15.

Details of the 2025 deaths

The backstory:

The bodies of Thomas Russell Ocheltree, 57; his wife, Paula Truong, 53; and their daughters, Mackenzie Lou Ann Ocheltree, 9, and Alexandra Grace Ocheltree, were found dead inside the home in October 2025.

Ocheltree and his two daughters died from gunshot wounds, according to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Truong was found hanging. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Financial struggles preceded tragedy

Earlier reporting indicated the couple had lost the home to foreclosure amid several business failures and mounting debt, despite having moved into the neighborhood about a year before their deaths.