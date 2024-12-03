San Francisco police make homicide arrest nearly two years after man's death

article

San Francisco police arrested a suspect in the death of an 18-year-old man who went missing in the city's Bayview District last year, the department announced Tuesday.

Maxwell George Maltzman was found dead Jan 23, 2023, after being reported missing earlier in the month, KTVU reported in 2023.

He was last seen on Jan. 6, 2023 at his home along the 900 block of Sutter Street, police said.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they made an arrest in connection to the homicide.

The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old San Francisco man. Police say they made the arrest on Nov. 29 on the unit block of Ahem Way.

The suspect is now being held at the Juvenile Justice Center and is facing homicide and conspiracy charges.

Though an arrest has been made, police ask anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444.