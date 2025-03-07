Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco homicide investigation: Police find victim with gunshot wounds

Published  March 7, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco confirmed on Friday they are investigating a homicide. 

What we know:

Just before 7 a.m., police from the Ingleside Station responded to the 900 block of Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights on the report of a possible shooting. 

Officers found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. 

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. There was no suspect information available. Police did not say what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information about this open and active investigation is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. 

