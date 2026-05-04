The Brief San Francisco’s immigration court at 100 Montgomery St. has stopped hearings months before its planned Sept. 4 closure, with judges already reassigned. Cases are being moved to other courts, mainly Concord, adding to heavy backlogs, about 118,000 in San Francisco and 60,000 in Concord. The shift is expected to delay cases for months or years, leaving many immigrants in legal limbo amid a nationwide backlog of roughly 4 million cases.



One of San Francisco’s immigration courtrooms has stopped holding hearings months ahead of its scheduled closure, as cases are reassigned and a growing backlog strains the system.

Early closure and reassignment

What we know:

The final day for hearings at the immigration courts at 100 Montgomery St. was Friday, with judges already reassigned to other locations.

The Department of Justice announced last week that the Executive Office for Immigration Review plans to close the courts permanently on Sept. 4. However, no new cases can be filed at the Montgomery Street location, and no additional hearings will be held there.

Related article

Backlog concerns

Dig deeper:

Former immigration Judge Jeremiah Johnson said the closure will further burden an already overwhelmed system.

"According to TRAC, it’s a 118,000 [case] backlog in San Francisco," Johnson said.

Cases previously scheduled at the Montgomery Street courthouse will be moved, with some reassigned to a Sansome Street facility. Most, however, will be transferred to an immigration court in Concord, which already has about 60,000 pending cases.

Delays and uncertainty

The shift is expected to cause significant delays, leaving many immigrants waiting months or years for their cases to be heard.

"These are people who have pending asylum cases, pending green card applications, pending cancellation of removal cases, pending cases of whether the person should even be removed," said Johnson. "The system is crumbling, somewhat, perhaps by design."

Nationwide impact

Big picture view:

While operations at the Montgomery Street site are winding down, the offices will remain open until Sept. 4.

Former immigration judges are urging the administration to consider rehiring judges to help address the nationwide backlog, which is estimated at about 4 million cases.