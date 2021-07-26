San Francisco congestion pricing plan would charge high-income drivers

Drivers who earn a high income would be charged for entering the city's downtown during peak times under a plan being considered by San Francisco transportation officials.

It will take at least three to five years before the congestion pricing program to be implemented, said the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. But the agency plans to present their policy recommendations by the end of 2021.

If approved, drivers making more than $100,000 a year would need to pay $6.50 when entering the downtown area on weekdays during the morning and evening rush hours.

The SMFTA proposed congestion pricing zone would include the Financial District, South of Market, Chinatown, and Tenderloin. They are also considering expanding the zone to include Mission Bay and North of Broadway.

The traffic authorities argued that it would reduce traffic congestion, reduce air pollution, and improve the health and safety of local residents.

Several cities around the world have already implemented a congestion pricing system, including Milan, Singapore, and London, according to the SMFTA website.

New York Mayor, Bill de Blasio, urged the city to implement a congestion pricing plan as soon as possible last week.